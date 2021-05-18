Child Shot in Minneapolis, 3rd Young Victim in Recent Weeks

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Another young child has been shot in Minneapolis, the third youngster hit by gunfire in recent weeks.

Police say the preteen girl was shot on the city's north side about 11:30 p.m. Monday and was brought to Hennepin County Medical Center. There's no word on her condition.

The circumstances of how the girl was struck by gunfire were not disclosed.

Another young girl was shot Saturday while bouncing on a trampoline with friends in the backyard of a home in the Jordan neighborhood. Nine-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith is hospitalized in critical condition.

The weekend shooting comes just two weeks after another child, 10-year-old Ladavionne Garrett Jr., was critically injured when he was shot while riding in a vehicle in Minneapolis.

