Chicago, Mamma Mia Headline GREAT Theatre’s 2019-2020 Season

WAITE PARK -- It's a blockbuster list of performances coming to St. Cloud as GREAT Theatre released their 2019-2020 production schedule Thursday.

Executive Director Dennis Whipple says the season will kick off with the Broadway classic Chicago .

I have applied to get the rights to Chicago every year for about ten years. This is the first time we were ever granted the opportunity to perform it and so we grabbed it.

Other performances coming to the Paramount Theatre include Alice in Wonderland , Elf the Musical , Disney's Newsies and Mamma Mia .

We're not looking just for shows our audience want to see, we want to have really great shows for our actors to be in. We have some of the very best in local volunteer talent and we really want to give them the opportunity to be in the very best shows.

GREAT Theatre will also have two performances in their Helgeson Learning Lab Theatre, which are Akeelah and the Bee and Our Town .

Whipple says they will also have an interactive dinner theater performance Ahoy! Murder! Dead Ahead!

It will be out at the Grands at Mulligans and we are doing our first ever interactive murder mystery dinner theater, so everyone is a dinner detective.

Tickets for Season Subscriptions are on sale now at GREATTheatre.org. Single show tickets will go on sale June 25th.

You can also catch the final remaining shows of this year's GREAT Theatre productions of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story .