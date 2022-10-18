Old Dominion Coming to Duluth in February 2023

Old Dominion spent the summer as the opening act for Kenny Chesney's North American stadium tour, and now they are hitting the road as the headliners. Old Dominion is bringing their "No Bad Vibes Tour" to Minnesota this winter. Duluth is the place to be on February 18th at Amsoil Arena.

At the #NoBadVibesTour, we want y’all to feel happy... like you can forget about whatever is bothering you or whatever’s weighing you down. Just come and hangout with us, and escape for a couple hours. We can’t wait to see you! Hopefully you’ll walk out feeling a little lighter than when you walked in.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Friday, October 21st at 10 am, and tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, October 28th at 10 am. The pre-sale code can be found on the Old Dominion website by signing up for their newsletter.

This band has won the Academy of Country Music Award for group of the year three years in a row, they've racked up multiple CMA awards for vocal group of the year, and they've also won awards for song (ACM) and video (CMT) of the year.

I've seen Old Dominion a few times in concert now and every time I'm in awe of what they do. The talent these musicians have and the stage presence they exude is hard to match, if you get a chance to see them in Duluth this coming February, you're in for a real treat. Check out their tour announcement post below:

