Cheryl J. Richards Hutt, 63, St. Cloud

December 28, 1959 - August 5, 2023

Cheryl Jean Richards Hutt, age 63, St. Cloud, MN died Saturday, August 5, 2023 at her home in St. Cloud.

A celebration of Cheryl’s life will be held Saturday, September 2, 2023 from 2:00 to 6:00 PM at the American Legion in St. Augusta, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Cheryl is survived by her husband, Michael Hutt; son, Jake (Daniel) Hutt, daughter, Brittney (Emily) Hutt, mother, Joyce Richards and two granddaughters.

She was preceded in death by her father, Gary Richards.