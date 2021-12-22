Cheryl A. Schwarzkopf, 61, Clear Lake

April 11, 1960 - December 18, 2021

Memorial Services will be at 5:00 p.m., Friday, January 7, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker for Cheryl A. Schwarzkopf who passed away at her home on Saturday, December 18, 2021 in Clear Lake. Burial will be at a later date at Becker Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home in Becker.

Cheryl was born on April 1, 1960 in St. Cloud to Gerald and Carol (Markley) Johnson. She was united in marriage to Harvey Schwarzkopf on April 28, 1978 in Becker. Cheryl lived all of her life in the Clear Lake/Becker area, and she worked at Kasowski Farms as a secretary for 40 years. She enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing, boating, snowmobiling, and ATV riding. Cheryl also enjoyed collecting bells, playing dice and horse shoes, and girl’s weekend. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her family, whether it was family reunions or being with her grandchildren. Cheryl was loving, caring, accepting of others, and an incredible woman who will be missed by all who knew her.

Cheryl is survived by her husband, Harvey of Clear Lake; children, Jeremy Schwarzkopf (Alyssa West) of Clear Lake and April Schwarzkopf of Clear Lake; siblings, Kim (Clint) Peterson of Big Lake, Carlene (Ken) Stenberg of Monticello, Mike Johnson of Burnsville, Dan Johnson of Foley, Candy (William) Sherk of Milaca, and Kari Johnson (Jim Bialucha) of Sauk Center; and grandchildren, Leo Morford, Jayla Schwarzkopf, Ame Foth, and Jace Schwarzkopf. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Gary Johnson.