Check Out this Minnesota Boy’s Costume – Video Has Gone Viral

When you get your kid a Halloween costume, you just hope that maybe it will be somthing that they like, and even better, if it is something that they will want to wear for a couple years. That is, if it will still fit them. Problem solved.

But when you have a kid that LOVES his costume, and embraces every part of it, and is quite the ham, you have won the Halloween costume lottery!

That is essentially what happened with this little boy from Minnesota. He loved his costume so much, AND he really is a great little actor. His mom shot a video of him in his alien abduction costume, and the video has gone viral with over a million views. It's great!

From FOX 9 News:

Hopefully everyone else will see how cool this kid is and give him lots of candy on Halloween...otherwise known as "Free Candy Day".

Also- Free Candy Day just means that whoever comes to your door, even if they are not dressed in a costume, or if they are "big" kids - meaning kids in high school, still give them candy. This is something that has been posted all over social media for years. Like don't be judgy over who is trick or treating in your neighborhood. Like who cares? Just give them free candy. It's fine. Or you also have the option to not participate in the Halloween festivities. Just leave for the evening, or don't turn your outside lights on. That's a good indication that you are not doing the "free candy" thing.

Happy Halloween... in a month.

