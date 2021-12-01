Check Out This Ice Skating Loop Only 1 Hour from St. Cloud

Growing up, if I wanted to ice skate I had to either go to a lake that had been plowed off, or hit up open skate at the hockey arena in town on Sunday nights. I loved lacing up my skates and doing laps and laps and laps with my friends around the rink, but I just recently learned about this ice skating loop in Maple Grove that sounds like something that belongs at the top of a winter bucket list.

Central Park of Maple Grove is a 44-acre park that can be enjoyed all day long, and all year long. Their big draw in winter is the Ice Skating Loop:

The ice loop is a 810 foot long and 20 foot wide trail designed for pleasure skating. The loop has refrigerated ice, and if you stay long enough, you might get a chance to see the Zamboni drive by.

The loop is open 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. (weather permitting) including New Year's Day and non-school days. There is a warming house on site that is located select hours, as well as a concessions stand to fuel up.

If you are wanting to check out this cool loop for yourself, here are a few things you need to know:

No hockey sticks or pucks are allowed.

Food and drink are not allowed on the ice.

Skates must be worn on the ice.

Skate rental is available ($7 per pair with sizes youth 8J to adult 12 and hockey skates youth 12J to adult 15. First come first serve.)

It's closed on Christmas Day

For more information on Maple Grove's ice skating loop, check out the Central Park website.

