Is someone uses the phrase "cakeeater," you know immediately to what part of Minnesota they're referring.

Of course -- residents of (primarily) Edina.

But also other affluent and influential 'burbs in the Twin Cities. (Looking at you Wayzata and Eden Prairie.)

The term "cakeeater" is used as a jab -- an envious poke by the rest of the state for the affluence -- and perceived attitudes -- of the "Let them eat cake!" crowd living in the fancy suburbs.

They're also very nice places many of us aspire to live in...someday. (Oh, how we envy those cakers!)

Five of those suburban Twin Cities enclaves have made a national list of having the most "envied lifestyles" in America.

According to the surveyers, where you live used to be all about status. But in their findings they summarized:

"The idea of an "envied lifestyle" used to be shorthand for wealth and celebrity. But today, it's broader and more grounded. "People aren't just chasing zip codes. They're chasing a feeling: of ease, security, beauty, and breathing room. "The most envied places seem to offer the same promise: a life that feels good to live, every single day."

The home-listing platform New Jersey Real Estate Network conducted a survey of over 3,000 Americans, asking them:

"Which lifestyle do you envy the most?"

The results may not be all that surprising, but they are fun.

Who made the Top 10 of "The Most Envied Places to Live in America" Survey? (SPOILER ALERT: Not anywhere around here...)

Cities in California, Florida, Hawaii and New York made the top enviable cities.

1. Beverly Hills, California

"Beverly Hills is more than a zip code - it’s a status symbol. Synonymous with luxury, the neighborhood offers palm-lined streets, gated mansions, and boutiques where price tags are optional. For many, Beverly Hills isn’t just a place to live -- it’s a lifestyle to aspire to."

2. East Honolulu, Hawaii

"East Honolulu quietly nails the art of living well. It’s not showy - just drop-dead gorgeous."

3. Kahala, Hawaii

"Kahala feels like the private wing of Honolulu -- discreet, refined, and breathtaking. It's where low-key mansions hide behind hedges, and morning jogs trace the coastline in silence."

4. Newport Beach, California

"Newport Beach is where coastal cool meets serious money. People don’t just envy Newport for the views -- they envy the way it makes everything look easy."

5. Boca Raton, Florida

"Boca Raton is where upscale meets easygoing. It’s enviable not just for its luxury, but for how gracefully it pulls off the good life."

6. Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida

"Ponte Vedra Beach is the kind of place where salt air and generational wealth mingle quietly. It’s not about flash; it’s about living beautifully and letting the Atlantic do the talking."

7. Upper East Side (in Manhattan), New York

"For those on the outside, the Upper East Side represents a curated, cushioned world that still defines New York elegance."

8. Coral Springs, Florida

"Coral Springs may not make headlines, but that’s what locals love about it. There’s affluence here, but it’s wrapped in normalcy. It’s not trying to be Miami - it’s proud to be Coral Springs. And honestly, that quiet confidence is enviable."

9. Calabasas, California

"Calabasas is where Hollywood money goes to exhale. Add canyon views, and just enough distance from L.A. chaos, and you’ve got a lifestyle many would trade up for in a heartbeat."

10. Palo Alto, California

"For many, Palo Alto isn’t just a place -- it’s a passport to influence."

What Minnesota cities were on the list of most coveted lifestyles?

This list has some obvious choices. But there may be a surprise or two, as well.

110. Edina

"Edina is Minneapolis’s gold-standard suburb -- where a variety of schools, classic homes, and boutique-lined streets create a bubble of Midwestern polish. It’s community-focused, driven, and always on the “best places to live” list. Locals pride themselves on keeping things tidy and tasteful -- from the parks to the real estate listings. It’s not just about zip code - it’s about quality of life, and Edina delivers in every detail."

116. Wayzata

"Wayzata is where lake life meets luxury -- all set on the northern shores of Lake Minnetonka. With high-end boutiques, yacht clubs, and a main street that feels like a postcard, it’s one of the Twin Cities’ most prized towns. The schools options are varied, the dining scene punches above its weight, and everything feels buttoned-up yet breezy. For Minnesotans dreaming of water views and walkable elegance, Wayzata is the ultimate answer."

118. Lakeville

"Lakeville blends community appeal with natural beauty. Just south of the Twin Cities, it offers a variety of schools, spacious neighborhoods, and access to lakes that actually live up to Minnesota’s “Land of 10,000” promise. It’s clean, calm, and growing fast -- but still manages to feel grounded. Weekends here are spent on the water or at the soccer fields, and people genuinely seem happy. Lakeville isn’t flashy -- it’s functional, welcoming, and just the right amount of picturesque."

121. Maple Grove

"Maple Grove offers the best of suburban Minnesota -- all shiny new developments, schools, and amenities that make everyday life feel upgraded. Its town center buzzes with retail and restaurants, while nearby parks and trails keep nature in play. It’s popular with anyone looking for a no-compromise place to put down roots. Maple Grove doesn’t try to be cool - it’s simply well-executed suburbia, and that makes it more desirable than most realize."

136. Eden Prairie

"Eden Prairie is suburban Minnesota at its most polished -- lakes, trails, high-performing schools, and a tech-forward business core. It’s consistently ranked among the best places to live in the U.S., and it’s easy to see why: it balances work and play like a pro. You get natural beauty and economic muscle all in one place. For Twin Cities residents looking to settle down without slowing down, Eden Prairie is the envy-inducing choice."

Other upper midwestern cities also made the list, though. Among them:

65. East Grand Rapids, Michigan

74. Grosse Pointe, Michigan

85. Mequon, Wisconsin

96. West Fargo, North Dakota

113. West Des Moines, Iowa

114. Bloomfield Hills, Michigan

117. Birmingham, Michigan

131. Maple Bluff, Wisconsin

156. Clive, Iowa

159. Bettendorf, Iowa

You can see the complete list on the survey results page.