Charlotte Russe Closing All Stores, Including St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A major women's clothing retailer will be closing all of its stores including its St. Cloud location.

Charlotte Russe announced Thursday on their website that they will be closing all of their stores nationwide.

The clothing store announced last month it was going through chapter 11 bankruptcy and would be closing at least 94 stores. Charlotte Russe has since switched gears and is closing all locations.

Going out of business sales have already begun and their online store is now closed.

Its St. Cloud location is inside Crossroad's Center. The company has 664 stores throughout the United States.

Charlotte Russe Website