Forever 21 Closing in Crossroads Mall at the End of July

Well this came as a surprise.

I walked into the Crossroads Center Mall this evening to pick up something my sister had on hold at Dry Goods, and saw giant signs saying there was 50% off the entire store at Forever 21.

It seemed a bit suspicious to me, but it sure didn't stop me from scoring some great deals on workout clothes and accessories.

At the checkout I asked the cashier if the sale was because the store was closing and she confirmed it. Forever 21 will be closing in the Crossroads Center Mall in St. Cloud on July 31st.

So get in and take advantage of the deals while you can, I know I did. We will miss you Forever 21!