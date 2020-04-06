Charlie Roth: 4 Songs At 3 PM [LISTEN]

CHARLIE ROTH

Charlie Roth, is a local Musician, in the midst of a changing landscape in world post Covid-19. Finding himself learning new ways to share his gift of music; and finding solace in the way we are currently living.

Listen to our interview from Monday, April 6th, 2020, with Charlie Roth by clicking on the player below.

TUNE IN TODAY AT 3 PM

Charlie would love to invite you to his Facebook Live events. Just click here to get connected. If you'd like to take a listen to a few of Charlie's recordings, you can click on the songs below. Enjoy the music of Charlie Roth. You can also find his music on spotify.

