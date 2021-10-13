Charles Joseph Boos, 67, St. Cloud

April 24, 1954 - October 10, 2021

Charles was born April 25, 1954 to Urban and Agnes (Dahnke) Boos. He was a lifelong resident of St. Cloud. He married Katherine Swenson on September 14, 1984. Charles owned Boos Roofing Company and he retired from Aubright Plastic Manufacturing in September 0f 2020. Charles was an avid fisherman and hunter of small game and deer. He enjoyed vegetable gardening. He loved running ATV trails, camping and fishing with Rebecca. Charles will be missed by all who knew him.

Charles is survived by his wife Kathy of St. Cloud and daughter Rebecca (Daniel) Kayser of Sartell, sister Karen (Tim) Bautch of Buffalo and brother Vern (Ruth) Boos of St. Joseph.

He was preceded in death by his parents.