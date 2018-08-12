Charles G. Schafer, 89, Sauk Rapids

January 29, 1929 - August 11, 2018

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 18, 2018 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids, celebrating the life of Charles “Chuck” G. Schafer, 89 of Sauk Rapids who died at the St. Cloud Hospital on Saturday, August 11, 2018. Pastor David Hinz will officiate and burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery at a later date. Friends and relatives may call from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 17, 2018 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and also one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church in Sauk Rapids.

Charles George Schafer was born on January 29, 1929 in St. Cloud to Charles and Minnie (Hiltel) Schafer. He married Delores Madsen on September 26, 1953 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. He lived in the Sartell/ Sauk Rapids area for all of his life. Chuck worked as a conductor for Great Northern Railroad/ Amtrack/ BNSF Railroad for over 43 years and retired in 1992. He also owned and operated Schafer Spraying Service. Chuck was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids and acted as Zone Secretary. He was a charter member of the Sartell Lions Club, where he received the Melvin Jones Award, the Helen Keller Award and was inducted into the Hall of Fame of the organization. Chuck enjoyed being involved in his community, such as with the Whitney Wood Shop and with RSVP. He loved hunting, fishing and traveling. Chuck was extremely hardworking, always smiling and was always willing to help others. The most important things in Chuck’s life were his strong faith and his great dedication to his family.

Survivors include his loving wife Delores “Dee” of St. Cloud; children, Jeffrey of Rice, Mark (Sandy) of Big Lake, Jil (Mike) Maurer of Rice and Jodi (Tom) Fischer of St. Cloud; daughter in law, Jackie Schafer of Rice; grandchildren, Rachel, Jesse (Sara), Dawn (Andrew) Vitek, Marie (Chad) Eggert, Staci (Peter) Nestoss, Tim (Nikki) Fischer, Allison and Shelby; and great grandchildren, McKenzie, Madeline, Jackson, Blaise, Eliana, Cora, Morgan, Teagan, Bria, Ella, Kendal, Carson, Adalyn and Harlow. He was preceded in death by his son Craig; his parents; brother, Clarence and sister, Esther Elmquist.

Memorials are preferred to Trinity Lutheran Church or the Lions Club.