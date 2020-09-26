Charles C. Barr, 95, Thief River Falls

September 13, 1925 - September 22, 2020

Charles C. Barr, age 95 of Thief River Falls, MN, passed away peacefully on September 22, 2020, at the Elim Home, Princeton. Memorial Services will be from 4:00 – 8:00 PM on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Civic Center Park at 503 N 9th Street, Princeton, with an outdoor Celebration of Life at 5:30 PM for Charles.

Charles Clifford Barr was born to Wilsie Wilbur and Elizabeth Francis (Sindelir) Barr on September 13, 1925, in Warren. He grew up in the Viking area until he was in the first grade, and then they lived in Alexandria from first to the sixth grade. The family returned to Viking. Charles attended high school in Newfolden and graduated in 1943.

Charles was in the U.S. Navy from 1943-1946. He was stationed in Santa Rosa, CA, for most of the time and served on the U.S. Cabot Air Craft Carrier. After serving his country honorably, he returned home to reside in Viking, MN. Charles worked as a farm laborer for a time before he took a job managing the Produce and Locker Association in Viking for a couple of years and then became postmaster in Viking for about two and a half years.

He met Violet Joyce Blume on a blind date, and they were married May 25, 1957, in Rosemount. They made their home in Rosemount, and Charles worked at the post office in South St. Paul from 1957 to 1982. He retired in 1982. They moved to South Kneale Avenue in Thief River Falls in 1982.

Charlie sang on KTRF radio following WWII with Delores and June Windahl. They were called the “Dot and two Dashes.” Charles enjoyed writing memories about the old days and has many memoirs for his family and friends. He was active with woodworking, creating beautiful artwork with a scroll saw. He enjoyed hunting and fishing in his younger years. He was a member of South St. Paul Gun Club for many years and became a member of their hall of fame in 2009. Charles liked to keep his mind sharp with crossword puzzles everyday. He has been a member of Ducks Unlimited since 1973. Charles was a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Thief River Falls.

He is survived by his wife, Violet, Princeton; daughters, Peggy (Al) Magee, South St. Paul, Holly (Wayne) Swanson, North Oaks, Terry (Kevin) Doffing, Clear Lake, WI, and Kathy (Brad) Chambers, Princeton; 18 grandchildren, Holli Magee, Heather Magee, Mikalynn (Joel) Hauer, Dylan (Brittany) Wojtowicz, Kaidra (Greg) Gruber, Madison Wojtowicz, Andrew (Renae) Swanson, Evie (Emmanuel) Roldan, Linnea (Justin) Hill, Izak Swanson, Elias Swanson, Timera Madison, Tiana (fiancé Tom Gray) Ous, Torrance Keim, Shaine (Carli) Chambers, Dericka (Weston) Haugan, Brent Chambers, and Jamie Chambers; and 14 great-grandchildren, with two on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ralph and Phil Barr; and sisters, Pearl Johnson and Betty Covey.