Charity Challenge Raises Over $568,000

ST. CLOUD -- The numbers are in on this past holiday season's Charity Challenge. The Norman C. Skalicky Foundation and the Central Minnesota Community Foundation announced they raised over $568,000.

The total includes $150,000 in matching funds from the Norman C. Skalicky Foundation.

The money raised will benefit the Salvation Army, Catholic Charities, and the St. Joseph Community Food Shelves.

The total money raised since the Charity Challenge began in 2001 is over $4.3 million.