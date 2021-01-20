Annual Charity Challenge Raises Over $625,000

ST. CLOUD -- The numbers are in from this past holiday season's Charity Challenge.

The Norman C. Skalicky Foundation and the Central Minnesota Community Foundation have announced they've raised over $625,000. That's roughly $57,000 more than the previous year's.

The totals also include a $100,000 match from the Norman C. Skalicky foundation.

The funds raised support Catholic Charities, St. Cloud Salvation Army and St. Joseph food shelves.

Since 2001, the Charity Challenge has raised $4.9-million to support local food shelves.

