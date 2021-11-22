21st Annual Charity Challenge Underway

ST. CLOUD -- The annual Charity Challenge for our area food shelves is back this holiday season.

The Norman C. Skalicky Foundation and the Central Minnesota Community Foundation are partnering for the 21th annual Charity Challenge.

The Skalicky Foundation will match up to $100,000 for every dollar donated to three area food shelves:

- Catholic Charities, PO Box 2390, St. Cloud, MN 56302 or oline at www.ccstcloud.org

- The St. Cloud Salvation Army, 400 U.S. Highway 10 S, St. Cloud, MN 56304 or online at centralusa.salvationarmy.org/northern/StCloud

- St. Joseph Community Food Shelf, PO Box 384, St. Joseph, MN 56374.

Donations need to be received by December 31st. Contributions can be sent directly to the food shelf of your choice to the attention of "Food Shelf Charity Challenge."

Last year the foundation raised just over $625,000.