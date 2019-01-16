2018 Charity Challenge Sets New Record

ST. CLOUD -- This year's Charity Challenge results are in and the number is record-breaking.

Between Thanksgiving and the end of the year, over $621,000 was raised for the Salvation Army, Catholic Charities, and the St. Joseph Food Shelf.

Back in December, the Norman C. Skalicky Foundation and Central Minnesota Community Foundation announced they would increase their matching grant to $200,000.

The Charity Challenge has now raised over 3.8 million dollars for local food shelves over the last 18 years.