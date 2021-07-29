Charges: Three Men Found Dead Near La Crosse Were Executed

Get our free mobile app

La Crosse, WI (KROC-AM News) - The criminal complaints against two men arrested as suspects in a La Crosse area triple homicide describe the killings as possibly gang-related executions over a $600 debt.

The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office today reported the arrests of two suspects in connection with the discovery of the bodies of three young men at a quarry near La Crosse last Friday. A news release says Khamthaneth Rattanasack was apprehended at a residence in a town near the Wisconsin Dells and Rya Thao was taken into custody in Wausau Wisconsin. They are both facing multiple counts of first-degree murder.

Court records indicate their arrests came after a woman came forward and told investigators she was an eyewitness to the murders. She was with the victims early Friday when two men with guns in a black Mercedes took them to the quarry in a rural area near La Crosse and one of the men instructed the three victims to get on their knees before the other man shot the victims multiple times.

The woman was not harmed and drove away from the property in her car after the suspects left in their vehicle. The criminal complaint indicated a $618 debt was the motive for the killings. The victims were identified as Nemo Yang, Peng Lor, and Trevor Maloney, who were 23 and 24 years old.

News Update: Federal Charges Filed Against Suspect in Killing Red Lake Officer