Charges Soon for Man Pursued by Officers Who Fired Weapons

SHAKOPEE (AP) -- State investigators say charges are imminent for a man who fled from police officers who fired their weapons during a chase in Scott County.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the 19-year-old Willmar man was traveling at about 100 mph on Interstate 494 Saturday.

State Patrol troopers and Burnsville officers pursued the driver through several cities until he crashed his vehicle in Shakopee and fled on foot.

The BCA says two Burnsville officers fired their guns during the foot chase, but no one was struck by the gunfire.