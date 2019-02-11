Charges: Husband Killed Wife, Called 911

ANOKA (AP) — Bail is set at $1 million for a 46-year-old man charged with killing his wife in a northern Minneapolis suburb.

Matthew Lynn Jansen of Blaine was charged Monday in Anoka County with second-degree murder.

According to the complaint, Jansen called 911 on Friday night and reported he had killed his wife with a gun. He said the gun was now unloaded and in the foyer of the home.

Police entered and found the body of Jansen's wife, 46-year-old Mary Jo Jansen. Officers found an unloaded handgun and a receipt for a gun's purchase.

The complaint says Mary Jo Jansen had served her husband with divorce papers around Thanksgiving, but the two remained in the home. Family members say she decided to move out on Saturday.

Matthew Jansen remains in jail.