Charges Dropped Against Man Who Threw Boy Off Waterslide

HASTINGS, Minn. (AP) _ Authorities say a criminal charge has been dropped against a 20-year-old Maple Grove man accused of severely injuring a young boy after throwing him off a waterslide, noting it's unlikely the man will ever be found competent to stand trial.

Dakota County Attorney Kathryn Keena filed the motion last month to dismiss the charge of third-degree assault against Roman Alexander Adams, who has been diagnosed with what his attorney describes as ``severe autism.''

Adams was arrested in July of 2018 after witnesses said he picked up the 8-year-old victim and threw him off the top of a water slide at the Apple Valley Aquatic Center as they waited in line.

Reports say the boy suffered a badly broken leg and other injuries in the 30-foot fall onto concrete.