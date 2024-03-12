Changes Announced to the “Made in the USA” Label

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJON News) - At the National Farmers Union convention in Arizona, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced a final rule on the “Made in the USA” label.

We are now on record as being for the utilization of that label only when the animal is born, raised slaughtered, and processed in the US.

The final rule change closes an often-used loophole that allowed the “Made in the USA” label to be applied to food products that were simply processed or slaughtered in the United States.

Vilsek says the rule change was made following customer surveys.

We asked them the question, when you see this label, what do you think it means? It means everything was done in the United States? Well, actually, that's not been the case. Then we ask the question, do you place a value on that? Are you willing to pay a nickel or two more?

The new rule will remain a generic label approval, meaning there’s no pre-approval needed to use the label. Producers using the label must comply with the rule change by January 1st, 2026.

