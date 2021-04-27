Ceramics Studio to Open in Former Currey’s Photography Building

ST. CLOUD -- A new art studio and gallery is planning to open in the Hester Park neighborhood this fall.

Local artist Desi Murphy bought the former Currey’s Photography building on the corner of 8th street north and 7th Avenue north.

The historic building was built in 1932 and was used as a photography studio since 1997.

Murphy says she is an advocate of encouraging art in the community and is excited to bring more art opportunities to the area.

Hester park is the ideal place to open a neighborhood art studio. It’s a historic neighborhood with artistically-minded residents. I am thrilled to have this opportunity to share my craft with the community in such a beautiful building.

Murphy has been designing and creating ceramic art for over 24 years out of her home studio.

She says her plan is to use the back of the building as her ceramics studio, where pottery is created, dried, glazed and fired. The front of the building will serve as a gallery to display finished work.

Murphy says her plan is to open the gallery during a sale or by appointment.