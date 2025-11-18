ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- CentraCare is hosting an event in honor of International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day. It will be on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until noon at CentraCare Plaza in the Windfeldt Room.

The in-person event will offer a space for connection, healing, and remembrance for anyone affected by suicide loss.

They say, for every person who dies by suicide, it is estimated that 100 people grieve their loss.

The event will include the viewing of a video produced by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, featuring personal stories of hope and healing, along with a time for group sharing and access to resources tailored to suicide loss survivors.

If you or someone you know is struggling, call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.