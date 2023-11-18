Central MN Swimmers/Divers Fare Well At State Meet

Swimmers/Divers from ROCORI, Foley, Sartell-St. Stephen, Cathedral/St. John's Prep, Tech, Becker and Sauk Centre participated in the State Finals Saturday. The Results are below.

Class AA

200 Yard IM

Holly Lenarz of Sartell finished 8th in the A Final.

50 Yard Freestyle

Madeline Francois of Sartell finished 7th in the A Final.

500 Yard Freestyle

Holly Lenarz of Sartell finished 3rd in the A Final.

200 Freestyle Relay

Sartell finished 8th in the A Final (Kaitlyn Lysen, Joslynn Stewart, Holly Lenarz and Madeline Francois)

400 Freestyle Relay

Sartell finished 1st in the B Final (Madeline Francois, Kaitlyn Lysen, Joslynn Stewart, Holly Lenarz)

Holly Lenarz, Madeline Francois and Hannah Nelson (photo - Jay Caldwell) Holly Lenarz, Madeline Francois and Hannah Nelson (photo - Jay Caldwell) loading...

Class A

200 Meter Relay -

Sauk Centre finished 7th in the championship final - (Stella Schirmers, Brooke Bromenshenkel, Addison Bick and Pyper Vogt.)

Tech finished 1st in the B final - (Katelyn Siers, Aliina Gustin, Kierstyn Nelson and Maggie Cole). Melrose finished 4th in the consolation B heat - (Brooke Ruoff, Hallie Drossel, Georgia Anderson and Maddi Kraemer).

200 Yard Freestyle -

Ellie Kigard of Foley finished 6th in the championship A final... Maggie Cole of Tech finished 4th in the B consolation final. Grace Mork of Becker finished 6th in the B final.

200 IM

Hallie Drossel of Melrose finished 3rd in the A final...Ariana Outhwaite of ROCORI finished 3rd in the B final.

50 Yard Freestyle

Izzy Westling of Cathedral/SJP finished 5th and Megan Willenbring of ROCORI finished 6th in the A final. Pyper Vogt of Sauk Centre finished 6th in the B final.

1 Meter Diving Final

Lauren Woefel of Becker finished 8th, Karli Kirk of Becker finished 9th, Kiera Florek of Tech finished 14th and Theresia Nathe of Melrose finished 15th.

100 Yard Butterfly

Kierstyn Nelson of Tech finished 7th in the A final... Stella Schirmers of Sauk Centre finished 7th in the B Final.

100 Freestyle Final

Izzy Westling of Cathedral/SJP finished 5th in the A Final...

500 Yard Freestyle

Elie Kilgard of Foley finished 7th and Grace Mork of Becker finished in the A Final... Maggie Cole of Tech finished 2nd and Claire Westling of Cathedral/SJP finished 7th in the B Final.

200 Yard Freestyle Relay

Sauk Centre finished 2nd (Pyper Vogt, Brooke Bromenshenkel, Maizie Jennissen and Carmen Loxtercamp), Foley finished 3rd (Sydney Hanks, Claire Kilgard, Ellie Kilgard, Liz Thorsten) and Tech finished 6th in the B Final (Kierstyn Nelson, Addy Stine, Paige Roche, and Maren Nelson)

100 Yard Backstroke

Stella Schirmers of Sauk Centre finished 8th in the A Final...Katelyn Siers of Tech finished 1st, and Brooke Ruoff of Melrose finished 6th in the B Final.

100 Yard Breastroke

Hallie Drossel of Melrose finished 2nd in the A Final... Avery Doom of Tech finished 4th, Brooke Bromenshenkel of Sauk Centre finished 6th and Aliina Gustin of Tech finished 7th in the B Final.

400 Freestyle Relay

Tech finished 5th in the A Final (Aliina Gustin, Katelyn Siers, Maggie Cole and Kierstyn Nelson).. Sauk Centre finished 6th in the B Final (Pyper Vogt, Maizie Jennissen, Olivia Marsh and Stella Schirmers)