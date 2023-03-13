Central MN Girls Basketball Teams Get Set For State Tournament
Central Minnesota will be well represented at the girls basketball state tournament this week. In Class 2-A Albany is seeded 3rd and New London-Spicer is seeded 4th. Becker is the top seed and Alexandria is seeded 3rd in 3-A. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa is seeded 5th in Class A.
Wednesday's Matchups:
Class 3-A
#1 Becker vs. Marshall, 10:00 a.m. @ Maturi Pavilion
#3 Alexandria vs. Hill-Murray, 4:00 p.m. @ Maturi Pavillion
Class 2-A
#4 New London-Spicer vs. #5 Minnehaha Academy, 8:00 p.m. @ Williams Arena
#3 Albany vs. Perham, 8:00 p.m. @ Maturi Pavillion
Thursday's Matchup:
Class 1-A
#5 Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa vs. #4 Underwood, 1:00 p.m. @ Maturi Pavillon