Central MN Girls Basketball Teams Get Set For State Tournament

Central MN Girls Basketball Teams Get Set For State Tournament

photo courtesy of Angela Janorschke

Central Minnesota will be well represented at the girls basketball state tournament this week.  In Class 2-A Albany is seeded 3rd and New London-Spicer is seeded 4th.  Becker is the top seed and Alexandria is seeded 3rd in 3-A.  Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa is seeded 5th in Class A.

Wednesday's Matchups:

Class 3-A
#1 Becker vs. Marshall, 10:00 a.m. @ Maturi Pavilion
#3 Alexandria vs. Hill-Murray, 4:00 p.m. @ Maturi Pavillion

Class 2-A
#4 New London-Spicer vs. #5 Minnehaha Academy, 8:00 p.m. @ Williams Arena
#3 Albany vs. Perham, 8:00 p.m. @ Maturi Pavillion

Thursday's Matchup:

Class 1-A
#5 Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa vs. #4 Underwood, 1:00 p.m. @ Maturi Pavillon

 

Avon, Minnesota...in Pictures

Filed Under: albany, Becker, girls basketball
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, high school sports, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON