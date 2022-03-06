Central Minnesota Wrestlers Achieve Success at State Tournament

ST. PAUL -- Local wrestlers competed at the MSHSL Wrestling State Championships Thursday through Saturday and several teams and individuals will be returning with some hardware.

In the team competition Royalton/Upsala took 2nd place in the Class A tournament, Kimball took fifth in Class A, Becker finished third in Class AA, and St. Michael-Albertville earned the top spot in Class AAA.

In the individual competition, ten local wrestlers finished in fifth place or higher. Gavin Winter earned fifth place in 145A, Carter Holtz took second in 182A, and Haden Rosenow finished third in 195A for Kimball.

For Eden Valley-Watkins Austin Schlangen took third in 285A. Becker wrestlers earned three spots with Kaden Nicolas taking second in 113AA, Landen Kujawa finishing fourth in 120AA, and Mason Doucette sweeping the top spot in 152AA.

For Foley, Elijah Novak earned first place in 285A. St. Cloud’s Tucker Hugg earned 5th place in 285AAA, and Sartell-St. Stephen’s Dylan Enriquez finished 4th in 138AAA.

For Holdingford, Wyatt Novitzki took 3rd place in 106A and Masyn Patrick earned 4th place in 120A.

Paynesville, Foley, ROCORI, Albany, and Sauk Rapids-Rice also competed at the state tournament.

