Central Minnesota Rallies Around Pleasantview After Fire

SAUK RAPIDS -- After a fire Sunday night, Pleasantview Elementary is trying to get back to business, and getting a big assist from the rest of central Minnesota.

Donations of supplies have been pouring in to the school and Sauk Rapids-Rice District since the fire.

Superintendent Aaron Sinclair says the supplies are coming in from all over.

"Different entities are donating. Whether it's business, or community groups, church organizations, individual citizens. All have reached out trying to find out how to give and donate."

Sinclair says donations run the gambit of items kids need.

"It's ranging from school supply donations to hats, snow pants and coats for kids. Checks are being donated to the district so teachers can replenish the supplies they lost."

Sauk Rapids Police Chief Perry Beise says officers were called to a report of a fire and heavy smoke at the school at 9:00 p.m. Sunday.

Fire Chief Jason Fleming says the fire happened in the attic area of the portable classrooms. He says that area doesn't have a sprinkler system. The fire impacted four classrooms with the fire and smoke damage, however, the main part of the school was not damaged.

The district canceled all classes and after-school programming at Pleasantview Monday. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

If you'd like to help out, email pvdonations@isd47.org to coordinate a donation with the district.