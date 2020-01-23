Central Minnesota History Organizations Receive State Grants

ST. PAUL -- Two central Minnesota projects have received funding in the latest round of Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Small Grants.

The Friends of Linden Hill, Inc. in Little Falls were granted $10,000 to preserve the Linden Hill estate, built in 1898 and on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Sinclair Lewis Foundation in Sauk Centre earned $6,200 to publish a book on the history of Sinclair Lewis.

Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage grants are funded by the Legacy Amendment's Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund to preserve and share Minnesota history.

This round, 51 organizations around the state received grants.