Cooler weather may bring better fishing conditions in Central Minnesota. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He expects weather temperatures to drop a little bit which will lead to more activity from fish. Schmitt says fishing at sunrise and sunset can yield the best results. He explains September through early November can be the best times of the year to fish.

Panfish

If you'd like to fish with weekend, Schmitt suggests targeting panfish. He says to catch crappies keep in mind they are low light feeders so look for them early and late in the day. Schmitt suggests throwing jigs, hair jigs or any other type of plastics. He says locations to fish panfish include weed lines, weed flats, or over any type of structure. Schmitt says walleye fishing is a bit tough right now.

The Bear Hunt

Baiting for bears started last week with the bear hunting opener set for September 1 in Minnesota. Schmitt indicates a big sign of the type of bear hunting season we'll have is dependent on the amount of natural forest foods. He says there was very little of that last year which led to a good season with over 3,500 bears shot. Schmitt says this year there has been a lot of rain in most areas which could lead to an abundance of natural forest foods. He says the bear population is high in northern Minnesota with an increasing amount of bear in Central Minnesota.

