Fishing in Central Minnesota can be challenging in August. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says warm or even hot weather has slowed fish activity and increased traffic on area lakes. Schmitt says if you want to have success fishing, fish early and fish late to avoid traffic and take advantage of the shorter feeding windows. He says bass and pan fishing are both good right now. Schmitt indicates if you're looking for walleye go to traditional walleye lakes.

Be Aware of No Wake Zones

Schmitt says anglers need to respect the no wake zones that continue to be issued on many Central Minnesota lakes. He says water levels are high and boaters need to respect local property owners and their shorelines. Schmitt expects the conservation officers to be out this weekend enforcing these no wake zones. He says no wake zones are clearly posted at the boat access.

photo courtesy of Glen Schmitt

Mille Lacs Changes Coming

Lake Mille Lacs is expected to move from a 2 to 3 walleye limit. Schmitt says it hasn't happened yet but it will soon. He expects that to happen within the next 2 weeks and for traffic on Mille Lacs to increase because of it. Schmitt also expects fishing to be allowed between 10pm and 6am. He says is they drop the night ban, it will be the first time since 2014 fishing would be permitted during that time period.

photo courtesy of Glen Schmitt

Hunting Seasons About to Start

Hunting regulations are now available on the DNR website. Schmitt says deer licenses can be purchased. He says there are some new bag limit changes in certain areas to be aware of. Baiting for bear hunting starts on August 15. Game Fair, which focuses on the upcoming hunting season opens Friday and will take place August 8-10 and 15-17.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, click below.