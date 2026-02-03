ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The 59th annual Central Minnesota Farm Show is coming up later this month. The St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the event at the River's Edge Convention Center on Tuesday, February 24th, and Wednesday, February 25th.

The show is sold out with over 275 booths and over 150 vendors.

Director of Marketing and Communications Emily Bertram says, besides being open to the general public, they also bring in students from area high schools to interact with the exhibitors.

And ask them how they got started in drone spraying, or welding, or whatever it might be, so students can learn more about careers in ag and see all the opportunities.

The St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce offers five $1,000 scholarships to students interested in pursuing a career in agriculture. New this year is a raffle drawing to help fund the scholarship program.

Bertram says the show draws people from all over the state.

We draw heavily in a 30 to 40 mile radius, but even down to the Iowa border, over by South Dakota, even people from the Grand Forks area, so all over the state.

Bertram says they typically have over 3,000 people attend the two-day show.

For the second year in a row, they've partnered with the Sustainable Farming Association to line up the speakers with 10 different sessions to choose from.

The Central Minnesota Farm Show is free to attend.