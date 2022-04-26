Central Minnesota County Fair Calendar for 2022

There's just something special about spending time at your local county fair in the summer. I have always been a fair fan. I was born during the Todd County Fair in 1995, and I even worked for the University of Minnesota Extension Office and Todd County 4-H in high school helping run fair events for a few summers.

Seeing the exhibits that people put such care and hard work into, enjoying the fried food, seeing the cute animals, riding the rides, playing games, taking in the various demonstrations and entertainment, it's all so much fun.

Here is a schedule of the county fairs around Central Minnesota this summer:

Todd County - Long Prairie, July 14th-17th

Sherburne County - 18335 Joplin St NW, Elk River, MN 55330, July 14th - 17th

Grant County - N,, 605 Vienna Ave S, Herman, MN 56248, July 14th - 17th

Wright County - 5912 County Rd 6 SW, Howard Lake, MN 55349, July 20th - 24th

Isanti County - 3101 MN-95, Cambridge, MN 55008, July 20th - 24th

Morrison County - 15575 Hawthorn Rd, Little Falls, MN 56345, Jul 21st - 23rd

Chisago County - 905 W 4th St, Rush City, MN 55069, July 21st - 24th

Stearns County - 1105 Ash St S, Sauk Centre, MN 56378, July 27th - 31st

Kanabec County - 701 S Union St, Mora, MN 55051, July 28th - 31st

Benton County - 1410 3rd Ave S, Sauk Rapids, MN 56379, August 2nd - 7th

Pope County - Glenwood, MN 56334, August 3rd - 6th

Meeker County - 1230 N Armstrong Ave, Litchfield, MN 55355, August 3rd - 7th

Stevens County - 177 Co Rd 22, Morris, MN 56267, August 9th - 14th

Kandiyohi County - 781-899 7th St NW, Willmar, MN 56201, August 10th - 13th

Mille Lacs County - 1400 N 3rd St, Princeton, MN 55371, August 10th - 14th

Douglas County - 800 3rd Ave W, Alexandria, MN 56308, August 17th - 20th

Swift County - 500 W Reuss Ave, Appleton, MN 56208,August 17th - 21st

