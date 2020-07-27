Central Minnesota Beer; A History [PODCAST]

Central Minnesota has a rich and long tradition with beer and brewers. Author Jacob Laxen joined me on WJON this week to talk about his book "Central Minnesota Beer; A History". Jacob worked with the Stearns History Museum to uncover some of the information for the book. The book includes information about Cold Spring Brewing, O'Hara's Brew Pub, Pantown Brewing, Beaver Island and more. Listen below.

photo courtesy of Jacob Laxen

More and more towns and cities are adding breweries and Jacob says he seeks those out. He says he's a big IPA beer fan and enjoys the hoppyness of IPAs. Other beers we talked about include seasonal beers such as Shadys, Octoberfests, Winter Ales, etc...

Interested in the book? Learn more about "Central Minnesota Beer; A History"