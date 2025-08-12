ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Some staffing adjustments are being made at CentraCare.

In a statement released to WJON news, a CentraCare spokeswoman says,

"CentraCare is responding to significant external pressures, including rising costs and reimbursement rates that no longer cover the true cost of care. To safeguard the organization's stability and to continue delivering high-quality care, we have made the difficult but necessary staffing adjustments."

CentraCare says the changes mostly impact administrative and support roles, though some patient care positions were also impacted.

Approximately 535 employees across the system, spanning 44 different locations, will be impacted by the workforce reductions. About 70% of these roles are administrative and support positions, and 30% are patient care roles.

The total number of affected employees will depend on how many can be placed in over 350 open positions within the organization. They are prioritizing internal placement when possible.

According to CentraCare's website, they have over 11,600 employees. In 2024, there were over 356,000 unique patients, including 128,000 Emergency Room visits. Their operating margin is 1.2 percent. CentraCare operates 10 hospitals, 30 clinics, 160 outreach locations, and one medical school.