CentraCare Preparing for Potential Coronavirus Outbreak

ST. CLOUD -- CentraCare officials say they are working with the Minnesota Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prepare in case of a coronavirus outbreak.

While they are currently assessing patients for risk, they also say the exposure risk is low at this time.

CentraCare says its staff is trained to manage infectious diseases and they are monitoring their supply inventory and are working closely with state and federal officials.

CentraCare's Incident Commander Dr. George Morris says if you're sick, stay home. If you think you need to be seen by a doctor, call your clinic first, don't just show up at the emergency room.

You can also call CentraCare Connect at (320) 200-3200 to speak with a nurse anytime day or night to determine the best care option.

Finally, Dr. Morris says you can best protect yourself and your loved ones by using the same precautions for avoiding the flu. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water, cover your cough, stay home if you're sick and if you have a fever or shortness of breath to call ahead.

