CentraCare Names New President of Long Prairie Hospital

LONG PRAIRIE -- There is a new head of the Long Prairie Hospital.

CentraCare has announced Jose Alba as its new president of CentraCare - Long Praire. He started in his new role Monday.

Alba has been the chief ambulatory officer for Astera Health in Wadena since 2019.

Alba and his wife have two children with a third on the way. They are currently living in Wadena but will be moving to Long Prairie. He graduated from Staples-Motley High School.

