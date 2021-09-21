CentraCare Increases Visitation Restrictions

ST. CLOUD -- CentraCare is reinstating visitor restrictions due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The restrictions go into effect immediately and cover several of CentraCare and Carris Health facilities.

The new visitor rules allow for one healthy adult visitor per adult patient in hospital settings and two healthy adult visitors for minor patients.

In all other settings, including clinics, the regulations remain one adult per adult patient and two adult visitors per child patient.

All visitors are required to wear masks and the guidelines don't cover long-term care facilities which have their own set of regulations.

