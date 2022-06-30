CentraCare Breaks Ground on $28-M Paynesville Hospital Expansion

PAYNESVILLE -- CentraCare broke ground on their major expansion project at Paynesville Hospital last week.

The $28-million expansion and renovation project is one of many examples of CentraCare's commitment to improving health care in the communities they serve.

The 35,000 square-foot project features:

New main hospital entrance: with covered canopy drop-off, spacious lobby, and private waiting area, as well as updated interior design and furnishings throughout the hospital

New in-patient hospital wing: with traditional, acuity-adaptable and universal patient rooms (used for procedures and surgical recovery) along with labor and delivery rooms, in-patient rehabilitation therapy and a family waiting area

New Emergency Department: with trauma, procedure, and behavioral health spaces

Relocated helipad: for retention of Life Link transfers

New conference spaces: for employee and public meetings

CentraCare says phase one of the project is currently underway. The project will be divided into two phases, with each phase lasting approximately 11 months.

CentraCare says they hope to complete the expansion and renovation sometime in 2024.

