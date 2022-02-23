$28-Million Expansion Set for CentraCare’s Paynesville Hospital

PAYNESVILLE -- CentraCare's Paynesville Hospital is getting set for a major expansion.

The $28-million project is part of CentraCare's commitment to improving the future of health care in the communities they serve.

Get our free mobile app

Brandon Pietsch is the President of CentraCare Paynesville. He says when Paynesville Hospital joined the CentraCare Health Care System in 2013, several core improvements to the campus were identified to help enhance patient care for the future.

What we are looking at is expanding and replacing our current in-patient area, our emergency department and support spaces for our specialty clinic.

The major components of the project include:

New main hospital entrance with covered canopy drop-off, spacious lobby, and private waiting area

with covered canopy drop-off, spacious lobby, and private waiting area New In-patient hospital wing, with traditional, acuity adaptable and universal patient rooms (used for procedures and surgical recovery) along with labor and delivery rooms, in-patient rehabilitation therapy and a family waiting area.

New Emergency Department with trauma, procedure, and behavioral health spaces

with trauma, procedure, and behavioral health spaces Re-located helipad for retention of LifeLink transfers

for retention of LifeLink transfers New conference spaces for employee and public meetings

Pietsch says the project will be completed in two phases, with each phase taking roughly 11 months to complete.

The new project, which will be constructed to west side of our campus, will include some remodeled space and new construction. There is about 27,000 square-feet of new construction and the total overall project is about 35,000 square-feet.

Pietsch says they hope to break ground in late April with hopes of completing the project sometime in 2024.

CentraCare did a similar project in Long Prairie back in 2017.

(Photo: CentraCare-Paynesville) (Photo: CentraCare-Paynesville) loading...