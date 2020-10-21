CentraCare Allowing Limited Number of Visitors At All Facilities

ST. CLOUD -- CentraCare is again changing their visitor policy at all of their facilities.

Starting Thursday one healthy visitor for adult patients and two visitors for minors will be allowed at all CentraCare and Carris Health hospitals, clinics and specialty centers.

The new guidelines do not include CentraCare's long-term facilities because of different regulations for vulnerable populations.

Dr. George Morris is the Incident commander for CentraCare's COVID-19 response. He says even with the increase in cases, they have the right precautions in place to accommodate visitors who are necessary to the care of their patients.

It is in everyone's best interest to allow a limited number of visitors back into our facilities. Our visitors play a key role in the health and wellbeing of our patients.

All visitors must be healthy, wear a mask that covers both their nose and mouth and be screened for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

CentraCare officials say they constantly review their current visitor guidelines to ensure they are meeting patient and employee needs while keeping everyone safe.