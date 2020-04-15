Cecil A. Malmanger, 91, St. Cloud

March 23, 1929 - April 13, 2020

Private grave side services will be held at North Star Cemetery in St. Cloud for Cecil Malmanger, age 91 of St. Cloud who died Monday at St. Benedict’s Center in St. Cloud. The Rev. Chad Peterson will officiate. A Celebration of Life service will take place at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Cecil was born March 23, 1929 in St. Cloud to Edward J. & Rose C. (Weisz) Malmanger. He served his country in the United States Marine Corp. He married Joan Shirley Bennett on June 6, 1954 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. Cecil worked for the St. Cloud Daily Times for many years until his retirement. He enjoyed spending time fishing, camping and taking trips in his motor home.

He is survived by his wife Joan Shirley of St. Cloud; daughter Cheryl (Doug) Peterson of Rosemount; grandchildren, Michael and Jennifer, sister, Carol Kipka of Sauk Rapids, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Jerome, Earnest, Milton and James.