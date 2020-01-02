Cause of Christmas Day Fire at Minneapolis Shelter Unknown

MINNEAPOLIS -- Investigators say they don't know what caused a Christmas Day fire at a downtown Minneapolis homeless shelter that displaced hundreds of people.

The cause of the fire at the Francis Drake Hotel remains undetermined after an investigation. Fire investigators say the fire started in unit 244, but they could not identify a specific cause.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says the investigation remains open and the cause of the fire could be changed later if more information becomes available.

The fire broke out at 3 a.m. on Christmas Day. Around 250 people were displaced.