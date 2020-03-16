Catholic Charities Providing Food Relief Bags

ST. CLOUD -- Catholic Charities says they will continue to provide access to food for those who need it despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Emergency Services program manager Sue Hanks says food relief bags will be available for pick on Wednesdays from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Fridays from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Catholic Charities Emergency Services.

Food relief bags will also be available for pickup at Catholic Charities eight mobile sites.

Hanks says as food shelves across Minnesota see a decreased in financial and food donations for their communities and partners, Catholic Charities is encouraging you to give to your local food shelf.

March is Minnesota FoodShare Month. The 10th Annual Pack the Porches Food Drive is Friday.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app