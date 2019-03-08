ST. CLOUD -- The 38th-annual March Food Campaign is underway across the state and local food shelves are trying to restock with supplies.

March is typical a month where donations are low following the holiday season. Nate Hoffman with Catholic Charities says it doesn't take long for their food supplies to run low.

We give out about 14,000 pounds of food a day, and we serve typically about 2,000 families per month.

Hoffman says they saw an uptick in people needing food and other items during the government.

One way to help restock the shelves is with their local Pack the Porches food drive.

We have a goal of bringing in 10,000 plus pounds of food, Coborns is matching all food donations up to 10,000 pounds, and we are looking to raise over $13,000 in cash donations as well.

Hoffman says while food donations are always welcomed, cash donations will go further. For every dollar received that equals about three dollars worth of food.

The Pack the Porches food drive is March 22nd from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with drop off sites at Pioneer Place, Health Partners in Sartell and St. Cloud Hyundai.