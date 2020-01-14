Catholic Charities Holding 38th Annual Mardi Gras

ST. CLOUD -- Catholic Charities big annual fundraiser is coming up. The 38th annual Mardi Gras is next Saturday, January 25th.

Marketing and Public Relations Manager Eric Vollen says the money raised goes to support two of their programs.

It's just a great evening it's St. Cloud's annual celebration for a cause. Mardi Gras benefits two of our programs Catholic Charities emergency services and Catholic Charities domus transitional housing.

The night includes a meal, silent auction, and music by the Vista Jazz Band and the Fabulous Armadillos.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at River's Edge Convention Center. Tickets are $110 a person.