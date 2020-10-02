Catholic Charities Expands Senior Frozen Meal Program for October

UNDATED -- Catholic Charities Senior Dining will distribute free frozen meals in several new locations this month, including St. Cloud, Sartell and Clear Lake.

Catholic Charities Senior Dining sites have been providing food during the COVID-19 pandemic with modified quarantine practices. The program began in August to provide healthy options for seniors with additional locations continually being added.

This month, meals will be distributed from the following locations:

St. Cloud: Monday, Oct. 12, 11:30 a.m-1:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of St. Cloud, 340 5th Ave. S.

Clear Lake: Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2:00-3:30 p.m. at St. Marcus Church, 8701 Main Ave.

Sartell: Monday, Oct. 26, 8:00-10:30 a.m. at Celebration Lutheran Church, 1500 N Pine Cone Rd.

Meals are packaged in oven and microwave-safe containers and are available in quantities of 10 and up to 30 per month. Participants must be 60 years of age and older to be eligible. There is no cost to participate, but donations will be accepted.

To see a list of Catholic Charities Senior Dining site locations by county, visit the Catholic Charities website.