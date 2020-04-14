Catholic Charities Emergency Services Making Changes

Catholic Charities look to restock shelves for Minnesota Food Share Month. (PHOTO: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON News)

ST. CLOUD -- Catholic Charities Emergency Services is open for limited food distribution.

Marketing and Public Relations Manager Eric Vollen says households will receive a monthly prepacked food relief serve on Wednesday's from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Friday's from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Contact Emergency Services at 320-229-4560 if you need to receive an additional serve in the month. 

New for seniors 60-years-old and older, a monthly prepacked food relief serve will be available the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month starting April 28th from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. In partnership with Catholic Charities Senior Dining, frozen meals will be available to those register during this time.

Vollen says distribution will be provide through a walk up service model, no appointment needed. Social distancing precautions must be taken while on site.

The mobile food shelf will continue as scheduled.

