Catherine “Katie” F. Skudlarek, 91, St. Cloud

October 18, 1925 - March 1, 2017

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 4, 2017 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Catherine “Katie” F. Skudlarek, age 91, who passed away Wednesday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Fr. LeRoy Scheierl will officiate and burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Saturday at the church.

Catherine Frances Skudlarek was born Oct. 18, 1925 in Sartell to Mathew & Mary (Mrozek) Rosinger. She married Vincent Skudlarek on March 5, 1946 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Katie was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. She enjoyed baking pies, bread, and cookies for her grandkids. She loved gardening and enjoyed canning vegetables. Katie was hardworking and strong willed, and enjoyed spending time with her family.